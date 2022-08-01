Actress Pat Carroll Passes Away at 95

Actress Pat Carroll passed away due to pneumonia on July 30 at her home in Cape Cod, MA. She was 95.

Carroll was born on May 5, 1927. She made numerous appearances in American television shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Laverne & Shirley, and The Danny Thomas Show . Carroll won an Emmy Award for her role as Alice Brewster on the Caesar's Hour show.

She is best known for her role as Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid . She appeared in the animated movies and cartoon, and she also reprised her role in the Kingdom Hearts game series. She also played Morgana in The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea .

Carroll voiced Granny in Disney's English dub of Studio Ghibli 's My Neighbor Totoro anime film.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Chris Koseluk)