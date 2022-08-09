Udon Entertainment Licenses Robotics;Notes, Record of the Lodoss War: The Crown of the Covenant Manga

Also: Giga Town manga, artbooks

Udon Entertainment announced in July that it has licensed the Robotics;Notes , Record of Lodoss War: The Crown of the Covenant , and Giga Town manga. The company will also release Devil May Cry 5 Official Art Works in December, Nioh & Nioh 2 Official Art Works in January 2023, Atelier Ryza Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout Official Visual Collection and Atelier Ryza 2 Kist Kegends & The Secret Fairy Official Visual Collection in spring 2023, and the Gurren Lagann Archives hardcover artbook in 2023.

Udon Entertainment will release pb. and Keiji Asakawa 's Robotics;Notes manga adaptation of 5pb. 's third Science Adventure series (after Chaos;HEAd and Steins;Gate ) in three 2-in-1 volumes, starting in 2023.

The series launched in 2012, and it ended in July 2014.

The orignal Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 games also inspired an anime, stage play, and PlayStation Vita port. FUNimation Entertainment licensed and released the anime series in North America.

The story is set in an alternate future world after Tokyo's Shibuya district was destroyed in 2009, followed by the destruction of the Radio Kaikan building in Tokyo's Akihabara a year later. The world is immersed in realistic augmented reality technology in 2019, but a high school robotics club is in danger of being disbanded after shrinking to just two members. The club's revival is tied to the robot it is building.

Udon Entertainment will begin releasing writer Ryu Mizuno and manga creator Atsushi Suzumi 's three-volume Record of Lodoss War: The Crown of the Covenant manga in 2023.

Suzumi launched the manga adaptation of Lodoss-tō Senki: Seiyaku no Hōkan (Record of Lodoss War: The Pledged Diadem), the first new novel for the Record of Lodoss War franchise in 12 years, in October 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in July 2021. The novel shipped in August 2019.

Udon Entertainment and Mangasplaining will release Fumiyo Kouno 's Giga Town: Manpu Zufu , a book explaining the different pictoral expressions in manga, in spring 2023.

The book launched in January 2018.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Kouno's In This Corner of the World manga in North America. The manga inspired an award-winning anime film directed by Sunao Katabuchi in 2016, and the film got an updated version that opened in Japan in December 2019. The manga also inspired a live-action television special in 2011 and a live-action series in 2018.

Last Gasp Publishing and jaPress released Kouno's manga Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms in North America. This manga inspired a live-action film.