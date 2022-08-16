Artist Sho Murase Passes Away

Murase passed away on August 12 due to long illness, kidney failure

Artist Sho Murase passed away on August 12. She had been fighting a long illness and health complications, which included kidney failure.

Murase was born in Japan, then moved to Spain at the age of one. She studied fine art and graphic design there, before moving again to San Francisco. She has worked on numerous art pieces, including ones for Disney and DC Comics . Image Comics published her first graphic novel Sei in 2003.

Murase illustrated Tokyopop 's manga-style adaptation of the Nancy Drew novel series. She was the character designer for Cybergraphix Animation 's Guardians of Luna animated film, which Funimation licensed.



Source: Cartoon Art Museum's Twitter account