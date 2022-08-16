Housing Complex C Anime Premieres on Toonami on October 1

Adult Swim announced on Tuesday that the Housing Complex C horror anime will premiere on its Toonami programming block on October 1 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, October 2).

Housing Complex C will have half-hour episodes.

Adult Swim describes the story:

Housing Complex C centers on Kimi, who lives in a small, low-cost housing complex located in the seaside town of Kurosaki where trouble seems to follow her wherever she goes, and horrific incidents begin to occur. Is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

Yūji Nara is directing the series at Ogikubo-based animation studio Akatsuki, which worked on a Gucci ad featuring an animated version of Miley Cyrus . amphibian is credited for the original concept. Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer.

Adult Swim Canada will also air the anime.



Source: Email correspondence