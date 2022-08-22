Nippon Ichi Software Appoints Kōichi Kitazumi as President

Sohei Niikawa resigns from his position as president due to personal reasons

Nippon Ichi Software announced on Friday that it has appointed chairman of the board Kōichi Kitazumi as the new president of the company. Sohei Niikawa resigned from his position of president due to personal reasons.

Kitazumi will concurrently serve as both president and chairman. Kitazumi joined Nippon Ichi Software as its representative director in July 1993 when it was founded. The company appointed him chairman and representative director in July 2009, and he became just the chairman in June 2016.

Niikawa joined Nippon Ichi Software in 1996. He worked for five years in sales and promotion. He became president and CEO in 2009. He discussed his rise within the company with ANN in an interview in 2012. Niikawa also served as president of NIS America .

Nippon Ichi Software is best known for its Disgaea series of tactical role-playing games, and is also known for its NIS America subsidiary, which localizes and publishes its games in North America, and also licensed and released anime. The company recently released the Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny game for PlayStation 5 in Japan on June 16. NIS America released Disgaea 6 Complete , a new version of the game that contains all previously released content and DLC, in North America and Europe on June 28, and in Australia and New Zealand on July 2.



Source: Nippon Ichi Software via Gematsu