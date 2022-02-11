Disgaea 6 Gets 'Complete' Version Release on PS4, PS5, PC This Summer

PS5 version ships in Japan on June 16

Nippon Ichi Software announced on Friday that it will release its Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny game on the PlayStation 5 in Japan on June 16. In addition, NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release Disgaea 6 Complete , a new version containing all previously released content and DLC, on the PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC in the West this summer.

Nippon Ichi Software released the original game in Japan oin n January 2021 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. NIS America released the game on PS4 and Switch in June 2021 in North America and Europe, and in July 2021 in Oceania.

NIS America describes the game:

Zed is a boastful zombie who wallows on the lowest rung on the Netherworld ladder alongside his sister Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of (un)life, Zed must harness his unique ability of Super Reincarnation to stand against the approaching menace. Along the way, he will unite with twisted and colorful denizens of different Netherworlds, face challenges around and within, and see if even an undying hooligan like himself can defy the odds! Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny unites a grim yet touching story with insane tactical combat, while introducing gameplay elements never before seen in previous installments. As a result, new and returning players alike can craft a truly memorable and unique journey through the Netherworlds. Bring the pain in battle with special attacks and support from a plethora of ally units. Customizable settings such as Auto, Retry, and Replay allow both hardcore and casual players to fight their own way. And should things take a terrible turn, use Super Reincarnation to rejoin the fight and keep trying until you succeed. This truly is a Netherworld fit for everyone!