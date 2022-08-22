Yoshi Katō's Assassin's Pride Manga Ends

Final volume ships on October 19

The September issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine published the final chapter of Yoshie Katō 's manga adaptation of Kei Amagi 's Assassins Pride light novel series last Friday. The manga's 10th and final compiled book volume will ship on October 19.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the light novel's anime adaptation, and streamed it on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

In a world where only nobles wield the sacred power of mana to wage war against the creatures of darkness, a curious absence of ability places young Merida in a precarious position. Under the guise of tutelage, Kufa, a ruthless assassin, is sent to assess Merida's abilities and determine if she is the true-born heir of the prestigious Angel family. If she does not measure up to her family's expectations, another, more ruthless plan will be set in motion…

Katō launched the manga in Ultra Jump in May 2017. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume on February 18.

Amagi launched the novels with illustrations by Nino Ninomoto in 2016. Kadokawa published the 13th novel volume on March 19.

The television anime premiered in Japan in October 2019.