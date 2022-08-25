Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes Manga Ends with Next Chapter

Manga ends on September 16

This year's September issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed last Friday that Wadapen 's Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes ( Magatsu Wanashi no Yūsha Kari ) manga is ending with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on September 16.

Seven Seas has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Echizen is a game designer being ground under the boot of his high-pressure job. His demanding workplace won't even let him do what he's best at: building brutal puzzles and traps for players. When he quits his job, something suddenly sucks him into a hellish dungeon in another world. His path collides with the alluring demon princess Sophilia, but before she can explain how or why she's summoned him, they're threatened by a party of marauding heroes–and Echizen watches in horror as the “heroes” enact a genocidal massacre on Sophilia's demon friends. With his life on the line, Echizen uses the world's magic to put his game developer skills to use in Sophilia's defense. The deadly traps he creates give the heroes some brutal comeuppance, but the rush of power unlocks Echizen's most sadistic impulses…leading him down a path he may never be able to turn back from.

The manga debuted in Ultra Jump in November 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped on May 18.