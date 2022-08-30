Pokémon's Kunihiko Yuyama Helms TV Anime of Takara Tomy's PuniRunes Digital Pets

Takara Tomy 's popular toy line PuniRunes is inspiring a weekly television anime which will premiere on the TV Osaka and TV Tokyo channel on Sunday, October 2 at 9:45 a.m.





Unlike other digital pets that you can raise, the PuniRunes toys also have a hole where you can put your finger to "pet" the soft creature inside. The anime follows the daily life of PuniRunes — mysterious creatures who love to be coddled — and Yuka, a fourth-grade girl who loves soft, squishy things. (Puni-puni is the Japanese onomatopoeic term for soft and squishy.)

Kunihiko Yuyama ( Fairy Princess Minky Momo , Pokémon ) is serving as chief director, and Kentarō Yamaguchi is directing at OLM Digital . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , A Galaxy Next Door ) is in charge of the series scripts, while Sayuri Ichiishi ( Pokémon , Tamagotchi! ) is designing the characters.

Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland , Cinderella Nine ) is composing the music, and Noriyoshi Konuma is directing the sound. Nanahira is performing the theme song "Puni Puni PuniRunes Punix Version."

The cast includes: