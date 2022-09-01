Ai Okaue's Guilty Manga Ends With 13th Volume

Manga inspired April 2021 live-action TV series

The early digital release of Ai Okaue 's 12th Guilty ( Guilty: Nakanu Hotaru ga Mi o Kogasu ) manga volume announced on Tuesday that the manga will end with its 13th volume.

The manga entered its final arc with its 46th chapter in May 2021.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Love. Betrayal. Despair. Love among adults is absurd. Sayaka, age 35, lives with a gentle and perfect husband, but even after ten years of marriage, her husband hasn't been able to suss out her true desire to have a child. Then, while at a bar with a younger friend, Rui, whom she feels she can say anything to … but what secret is Sayaka harboring about Rui?

Kodansha Comics published the 10th volume in English on Tuesday.

Okaue launched the manga on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website in 2017. The manga's combined print and digital sales have surpassed 1.5 million copies.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in April 2021.