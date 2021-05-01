Ai Okaue's Guilty Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga inspired live-action TV series that premiered on April 2

Kodansha 's Be Love magazine's Twitter account announced on Friday that Ai Okaue 's Guilty ( Guilty: Nakanu Hotaru ga Mi o Kogasu ) manga has entered its final arc with its 46th chapter.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Love. Betrayal. Despair. Love among adults is absurd. Sayaka, age 35, lives with a gentle and perfect husband, but even after ten years of marriage, her husband hasn't been able to suss out her true desire to have a child. Then, while at a bar with a younger friend, Rui, whom she feels she can say anything to … but what secret is Sayaka harboring about Rui?

Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume in English on December 29.

Okaue launched the manga on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website in 2017. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 12. The manga's combined print and digital sales have surpassed 1.5 million copies.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered on April 2.

Source: Be Love's Twitter account