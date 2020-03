Live-Action Guilty Series Casts Keita Machida, Teppei Koike

Series starring Yua Shinkawa premieres on April 2

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Ai Okaue 's Guilty ( Guilty: Nakanu Hotaru ga Mi o Kogasu ) manga announced two additional cast members on Thursday. Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile) is playing Keiichi Akiyama, the an Italian restaurant owner who was Sayaka's first love in high school. Teppei Koike is playing Kazuma Ogino, Sayaka's attractive husband who has a high-paying job at an advertising company.

Keita Machida as Keiichi Akiyama



Teppei Koike as Kazuma Ogino



The series' website also began streaming a teaser video for the announcement.

As previously announced, Yua Shinkawa is playing main character Sayaka Ogino.

The series will premiere on April 2 on Yomiuri TV and NTV . Yo Kawahara is one of the directors for the series, and Yōko Izumisawa is one of the scriptwriters.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Love. Betrayal. Despair. Love among adults is absurd. Sayaka, age 35, lives with a gentle and perfect husband, but even after ten years of marriage, her husband hasn't been able to suss out her true desire to have a child. Then, while at a bar with a younger friend, Rui, whom she feels she can say anything to … but what secret is Sayaka harboring about Rui?

Kodansha Comics published the fifth volume in English on February 25.

Okaue launched the manga on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website in 2017. Kodansha published the magazine's fifth compiled book volume on August 9, and will publish the manga's sixth volume on March 13. The manga's combined print and digital sales have surpassed 1.5 million copies.