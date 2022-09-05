Shueisha's Dash X Bunko Imprint Launches Light Novel Line for Female Readers

1st lineup shipped on Monday; focuses on stories that combine fantasy, romance

Shueisha revealed on Monday that its Dash X Bunko light novel imprint has launched an offshoot imprint aimed at female readers, called "Dash X Bunko Novel f" (or "D Novel f"). The tagline is "Encounter your fated book. This is our new light novel!" The imprint focuses on stories that combine fantasy and romance.

The first lineup of books shipped on Monday, and includes the following titles:

Denka, Chotto Hitokoto Yoroshii Desu ka? ~Munо̄ na Akujo da to Nonoshirarete Konyaku Haki Saresо̄ Desu ga, Sono Mae ni Anata no Akuji wo Abakasete Itadakimasu ne!~ (Your Highness, May I Please Say Just One Thing? ~I Might Have Been Badmouthed as an Incompetent Villainess and It Looks Like Our Engagement Will Fall Through, But Before That Happens, Allow Me to Expose Your Bad Deeds!~) by Manimani Ononata and YukiKana

(Your Highness, May I Please Say Just One Thing? ~I Might Have Been Badmouthed as an Incompetent Villainess and It Looks Like Our Engagement Will Fall Through, But Before That Happens, Allow Me to Expose Your Bad Deeds!~) by Manimani Ononata and Mirai de Reigūhi ni Naru Hazu nano ni, Nandaka Yо̄su ga Okashii no Desuga... (I Was Supposed to Become the Black Sheep Consort, But For Some Reason He's Acting Strange...) by Hibiki Sayama and Yasuyuki Syuri

(I Was Supposed to Become the Black Sheep Consort, But For Some Reason He's Acting Strange...) by Hibiki Sayama and Moto Seijo Heroine no Watashi, Zokuhen de wa Mob nano ni Zen Status (Kо̄kando wo Fukumu) ga Kansuto Shiteirundesu ga (As a Former Saint Heroine, I Was Supposed to Be a Side Character in the Sequel, But For Some Reason All My Stats (Including the Affection Levels) Are Off the Charts) by Kotoko and Mamenosuke Fujimaru

Dash X Bunko's YouTube account began streaming promotional videos for the new books:

Denka, Chotto Hitokoto Yoroshii Desu ka? ~Munо̄ na Akujo da to Nonoshirarete Konyaku Haki Saresо̄ Desu ga, Sono Mae ni Anata no Akuji wo Abakasete Itadakimasu ne!~ (voiceover by Tatsuhisa Suzuki )

Mirai de Reigūhi ni Naru Hazu nano ni, Nandaka Yо̄su ga Okashii no Desuga... (voiceover by Toshiki Masuda )

Moto Seijo Heroine no Watashi, Zokuhen de wa Mob nano ni Zen Status (Kо̄kando wo Fukumu) ga Kansuto Shiteirundesu ga (voiceover by Kengo Kawanishi )

The imprint will release its second lineup in December.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web