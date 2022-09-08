Beast Tamer Anime Casts Marika Kōno, Rie Takahashi

Kōno, Takahashi play Nina, Stella in October 2 anime

The official website for Beast Tamer , the television anime of Suzu Miyama and Hotosouka 's Yūsha Party wo Tsuihou Sareta Beast Tamer, Saikyōshu no Nekomimi Shōjo to Deau (The Beast Tamer Who Was Exiled from His Party Meets a Cat Girl From the Strongest Race) novels, revealed more cast for the anime on Friday.

Marika Kōno plays Nina (left in image above), a member of the world's strongest species. Rie Takahashi plays Stella (right), the vice captain of a detachment of the Horizon knightly order.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on October 2, on Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi on October 3, on BS Fuji on October 4, and on AT-X and other channels on as-yet unannounced dates. AbemaTV will begin streaming the anime on October 1.

The story follows Beast Tamer Rein, who is banished from the hero's party, because he can only use animals. He becomes an adventurer and meets a cat girl, who is part of the strongest species.

The previously announced cast includes:

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is handling the series scripts. Shuuhei Yamamoto ( Between the Sky and Sea ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ), Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen ), and Naoyuki Chikatani are composing the music.

MADKID performs the opening song "Change The World," while Marika Kōno performs the ending song "LOVE＆MOON."

Miyama launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in June 2018. Moto Shigemura 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in January 2019. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in October 2021. Miyama and illustrator Hotosouka launched the light novel series in April 2019. The eighth volume shipped in Japan on July 1.