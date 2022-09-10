Animation Art Director Shichirō Kobayashi Passes Away at 89

Animation art director Shichirō Kobayashi passed away due to congestive heart failure on August 25. He was 89.

After graduating from Musashino Art University , Kobayashi worked as an elementary school art teacher and then joined Toei Dōga (now known as Toei Animation ) in 1964. He then established his own Kobayashi Production company in 1968. He served as the art director on Dokonjo Gaeru , The Adventures of Gamba , Ganso Tensai Bakabon , Tomorrow's Joe 2 , Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro , Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , Nodame Cantabile , and other works.

Kobayashi received the Nihon Anime Taishō award in the Art category in 1986 and the Tokyo International Anime Fair's Award of Merit in 2009. The Japanese government's Agency for Cultural Affairs gave him the Film Award of Merit in 2011.

Source: Comic Natalie