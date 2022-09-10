Singer Shizuru Otaka Passes Away

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday that singer Shizuru Otaka passed away of illness on September 5. She was 69.

Otaka was born in Tokyo. In 1990 her cover of Kina Shōkichi's song "Hana" was used in a commercial for cassette tapes, and became a hit. She then performed an insert song for the 1992 film Shiko Funjatta . She also appeared in the NHK Educational television show Nihongo de Asobo .

In anime, Otaka performed theme songs for the Hotarubi no Mori e film (pictured at right) and the I'm Gonna Be An Angel television anime series. She also was a vocalist on music performed in the .hack//Legend of the Twilight television anime series.



Source: Yomiuri Shimbun