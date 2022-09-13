×
News
Nintendo Adds Goldeneye 007, More N64 Games to Switch

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Goldeneye 007 also debuts on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will release more games from its Nintendo 64 platform on the Switch through the Switch's Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, including Goldeneye 007, Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64.

Goldeneye 007 will also release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in addition to the Switch. The game's developer Rare did not reveal a release date for the new version of the game.

Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2 will debut on the Switch in 2022, while Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will debut on the Switch in 2023.

Sources: Nintendo's YouTube channel, Xbox Wire (Craig Duncan)

