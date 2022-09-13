Nintendo Adds Goldeneye 007, More N64 Games to Switch

Goldeneye 007 also debuts on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will release more games from its Nintendo 64 platform on the Switch through the Switch's Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, including Goldeneye 007 , Pilotwings 64 , Mario Party , Mario Party 2 , Mario Party 3 , Pokémon Stadium , Pokémon Stadium 2 , 1080° Snowboarding , and Excitebike 64 .

Goldeneye 007 will also release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in addition to the Switch. The game's developer Rare did not reveal a release date for the new version of the game.

Pilotwings 64 , Mario Party , and Mario Party 2 will debut on the Switch in 2022, while Mario Party 3 , Pokémon Stadium , Pokémon Stadium 2 , 1080° Snowboarding , and Excitebike 64 will debut on the Switch in 2023.