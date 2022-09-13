News
Nintendo Adds Goldeneye 007, More N64 Games to Switch
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will release more games from its Nintendo 64 platform on the Switch through the Switch's Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, including Goldeneye 007, Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64.
Goldeneye 007 will also release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in addition to the Switch. The game's developer Rare did not reveal a release date for the new version of the game.
Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2 will debut on the Switch in 2022, while Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will debut on the Switch in 2023.
Sources: Nintendo's YouTube channel, Xbox Wire (Craig Duncan)