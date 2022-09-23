×
News
Event Reminder: Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Livestream Starts Soon

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Bilingual event to be held in English, Japanese

Aniplex is hosting the online event Aniplex Online Fest 2022 starting on September 23 at 8:00 p.m. PDT / 11:00 p.m. EDT (on September 24 at 12:00 p.m. JST). The event will share information on 20+ anime series and will host live music performances. The event will be available in both English and Japanese, featuring hosts Sally Amaki and Hisanori Yoshida.

Source: Aniplex Online Fest 2022

