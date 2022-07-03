Aniplex Hosts Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Event on September 24

Event to feature anime news, live performances

Aniplex announced on Monday that it will host another Aniplex Online Fest event this year. Sony Music Entertainment will co-sponsor the event. The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event will take place on September 24, and Aniplex plans to stream the event worldwide on YouTube . Voice actress and singer Sally Amaki narrates the below video.

Bocchi the Rock! character designer Kerorira designed the below visual for the event.

The event will share news on popular and upcoming anime series and will host live performances. Aniplex will reveal the event's lineup at a later date.

The free online event was first held in 2020, and was held again last year. The event last year was about 6.5 hours long and garnered more than 850,000 views.

Source: Press release