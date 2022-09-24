Live-Action Alice in Borderland Season 2 Previewed in New Teaser Trailer

Netflix revealed a "super teaser trailer" for the second season of the live-action series of Haro Aso 's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga during its Netflix Tudum livestream event on Saturday.

The second season will debut on Netflix in December 2022 worldwide. New cast members include: Yuri Tsunematsu as the high school student Heiya, Tomohisa Yamashita as "King of Clubs" Kyūma, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba, and Honami Satō as Kotoko.

Netflix describes the story of the second season:

Arisu and Usagi must unravel the mysteries of the Borderland in order to return to their world. Shifting from the shocking setting of an empty Shibuya in the first season, this season is set in a devastated Shibuya covered in plants. Don't miss a second of this survival game packed with intense action and a thrilling story!

The first season debuted on Netflix in December 2020. It was the most viewed live-action series in Japan in 2020, and it ranked in Netflix 's top 10 in 40 countries and territories worldwide. Shinsuke Satō (live-action Bleach , Kingdom films; Oblivion Island anime film) will again direct the series. Yoshiki Watabe and Yasuko Kuramitsu penned the fist season's scripts with Satō. ROBOT is credited with planning and production.

The manga centers on Ryōhei Arisu (pronounced the same as "Alice" in Japanese), a male high school student who is irritated with his intolerable everyday life. One night, he tags along with his bad friends Karube and Chōta to hang out in town. However, the town is suddenly covered in giant fireworks. When he comes to his senses, Ryōhei notices that no one else is around. Finding themselves in a different world, Ryōhei, Karube, and Chōta are forced to participate in survival games or die right off the bat. The three fight to live, as well as to find a way back to their own world.

Aso began serializing the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the OVAs.

Viz Media is releasing the original manga in English.