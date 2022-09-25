Exception Anime's Opening Video Features Theme Song by Ryuichi Sakamoto

Opening video reveals additional staff

The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday revealed the Exception anime's opening video featuring the theme song composed by prolific film score composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto ( The Last Emperor , The Wings of Honneamise , Appleseed ). Netflix had previously announced that Sakamoto was composing the score for the anime.

The series is based on a new story by novelist and film director Hirotaka Adachi (also known as " Otsuichi "), and it will feature character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano . Adachi is also writing the script. Yuuzou Satou is directing the series and Tatsunoko Production , Bakken Record , and 5 Inc. are producing the anime.

The opening video revealed additional staff members:

Previously announced cast members include:

Netflix describes the story:

In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew is created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship.

Netflix first announced the debut of the space horror anime at the Netflix Festival Japan in 2021, and released the first trailer early this month. Exception will exclusively stream on Netflix starting on October 13.