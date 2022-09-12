News
Exception Horror Anime's Trailer Reveals Cast, Composer, October 13 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the new space horror anime Exception on Monday. The trailer reveals the anime's cast, composer, and October 13 worldwide debut on Netflix.
Netflix's updated description of the anime's story reads:
In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew is created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship.
The cast includes:
- Chikahiro Kobayashi as Lewis
- Takahiro Sakurai as Mac
- Yuko Kaida as Nina
- Takanori Hoshino as Oscar
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Patty
Prolific film score composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto (The Last Emperor, The Wings of Honneamise, Appleseed) is composing the score for the anime. As previously announced, the series is based on a new story by novelist and film director Hirotaka Adachi (also known as "Otsuichi"), and it will feature character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. Adachi is also writing the script. Yūzō Satō is directing the series and Bakken Record and 5 Inc. are producing the anime.
Netflix had announced in February 2020 that it was partnering with several creators including Otsuichi (Stare film, Goth, Calling You, Zoo) to expand its anime lineup.
Sources: Netflix Asia's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie