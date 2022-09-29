Crunchyroll Adds Fruits Basket -prelude-, Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry Films

Films stream on October 6

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Fruits Basket -prelude- anime film and Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry film on October 6.

Fruits Basket -prelude- will stream in Japanese with subtitles in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish. The film will also stream with the English dub .

Aside from a digest compilation of the series, the film includes the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that centers on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film also includes new scenes — written specifically for the film by original manga creator Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story.

The film opened in 25 theaters in Japan on February 18, and sold 20,000 tickets in its first two days to earn 33 million yen (about US$287,000). Crunchyroll screened the film in select theaters the United States and Canada on June 25, 28, and 29 in both subtitled and English-dubbed versions, and in the United Kingdom on July 20 with the English dub only.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry film will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub .

Funimation screened the film in U.S. and Canadian theaters in Japanese with English subtitles in August 2017. Funimation premiered the film in Japanese with English subtitles at Anime Central in May 2017. The company also streamed the film.

Funimation describes the film's story:

Natsu is known as the one and only fire-breathing Dragon Slayer, but this next adventure will take him to the next level. Luckily, he still has his trusty team by his side: Happy, a flying cat; Gray, an ice mage; Erza, a knight who switches armor and abilities mid-battle; and Lucy, a wizard who fights with a set of celestial spirits. When these Fairy Tail members first joined forces, they formed a team no one could topple. But this next mission could be their last. Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years, it's been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it and delivers it to Animus in the Kingdom of Stella. Now it's up to the gang to infiltrate the Stella Kingdom and retrieve the staff. It seems like it should be an easy job, but what they uncover isn't what they expected.

The film opened in Japan on May 2017, and earned 53,888,700 yen (about US$474,848) in its first weekend to rank at #10.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)