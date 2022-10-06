The Great Cleric Manga/Novels Get TV Anime

Hiiro Akikaze 's The Great Cleric ( Seija Musō ) manga and Broccoli Lion 's Seija Musō ~Salaryman, Isekai de Ikiru Tame ni Ayumu Michi~ ( The Great Cleric ~The Path a Salaryman Must Walk to Survive in a Fantasy World~) novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Manga creator Akikaze drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Original character designer sime also drew a commemorate illustration:

Vertical licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The manga based on the hit light novel series (Japanese title: Seija Musō ), about an ordinary salaryman who cheats death and now must find his way in another world—as a great healer.

Akikaze launched the manga in 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on Friday.

The manga is based on Broccoli Lion 's novels. Broccoli Lion began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2015. Micro Magazine began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by sime in August 2016, and it published the 10th volume in January.



Source: Comic Natalie