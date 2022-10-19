Shonen Jump Magazine Tops 700,000 in Digital Circulation, Dips Below 1.3 Million in Print

Magazine begins reader appreciation campaigns

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine started its "Great Thanksgiving Campaign" on Wednesday in celebration of reaching 700,000 readers/subscribers every issue of the digital magazine. Meanwhile, the Japan Magazine Publishers Association (JMPA) revealed in August that the magazine's print circulation fell to 1,290,417 copies during April to June of this year.

Shueisha streamed a special promotional video featuring the manga of Shonen Jump to commemorate its digital milestone:

Starting Wednesday until January 31, the digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will have five reader appreciation campaigns:

300 yen off on subscription fee (tax included) in January for new subscribers and renewing subscribers Five back issues will be available for free for subscribers Smartphone case featuring Shonen Jump series 500-yen QUO card with original design for 10,000 subscribers Special contents from One Piece , My Hero Academia , and Jujutsu Kaisen for subscribers during the campaign period

The digital magazine will also give away tickets in a special lottery for its subscribers for the Jump Festa 2023 event on December 18-19.

According to the JMPA, the magazine's print circulation was 1,322,500 copies from January to March of this year, lower than the 1,354,167 copies from October to December of last year. The print circulation had also fallen to 1,371,818 copies during the period of July to September 2021.

The fall continues a steady decline in circulation the magazine has undergone in at least the last eight years, nearing about half of the January-March 2014 number of 2,715,834.

Weekly Shonen Jump 's print circulation dipped below two million in 2017 to 1,915,000. The print circulation dipped below 1.6 million during the period of January to March 2020 to 1,572,833, and then fell below 1.5 million to 1,475,000 during the period of October to December 2020.

The magazine's record circulation was 6.53 million in 1994.

Sources: Shonen Jump, Comic Natalie, JMPA