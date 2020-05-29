Shonen Jump's Print Run Dips Below 1.6 Million

Circulation reportedly fell to 1,572,833 from 1,602,083 in previous quarter

The Japan Magazine Publishers Association (JMPA) revealed on Thursday that print circulation of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine fell to 1,572,833 during the period of January to March 2020. The JMPA had reported the magazine's print circulation at 1,602,083 for October through December.

The magazine's circulation for January to March 2019 was 1,692,000, a decrease from 1,706,923 during the previous quarter.

Weekly Shonen Jump 's print circulation dipped below two million in 2017 to 1,915,000. The Japanese Magazine Publishers Association (JMPA) published a chart demonstrating the declining print circulation numbers in Weekly Shonen Jump from January 2014 through March 2017. The magazine's record circulation was 6.53 million in 1994.

The magazine issued a statement on May 11 that the staff foresaw more delays for ongoing manga series, as manga creators are now drawing manga in ways that minimize their risk of being infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the time required for manga creators to draw manuscripts therefore increased. Shueisha delayed May compiled volumes of Shonen Jump and other manga due to COVID-19.

Shueisha had delayed the magazine's 21st issue by one week to April 27. The publisher released a special digital issue of the magazine that same week.

Source: JMPA via Yaraon!