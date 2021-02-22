Shonen Jump Dips Below 1.5 Million in Print Circulation

Circulation reportedly fell to 1,475,000 from 1,516,818 in previous quarter

The Japan Magazine Publishers Association (JMPA) revealed on Friday that print circulation of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine fell to 1,475,000 during the period of October to December 2020. The JMPA had reported the magazine's print circulation at 1,516,818 for July through September 2020.

The magazine's print circulation dipped below 1.6 million during the period of January to March 2020 to 1,572,833.

Weekly Shonen Jump 's print circulation dipped below two million in 2017 to 1,915,000. The Japanese Magazine Publishers Association (JMPA) published a chart demonstrating the declining print circulation numbers in Weekly Shonen Jump from January 2014 through March 2017. The magazine's record circulation was 6.53 million in 1994.

The magazine issued a statement last May that the staff foresaw more delays for ongoing manga series, as manga creators were drawing manga in ways that minimize their risk of being infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the time required for manga creators to draw manuscripts therefore increased. Shueisha had delayed compiled volumes of Shonen Jump and other manga due to COVID-19.

Source: JMPA via Yaraon!