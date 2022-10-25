Square Enix Announces New Towa Tsugai Smartphone Game

Trailer streamed for couple-training battle fantasy RPG launching in 2023

Square Enix announced on Tuesday a new couple-training battle fantasy role-playing game titled Towa Tsugai that will launch in 2023 for iOS and Android devices. The company streamed an announcement teaser promotional video:

The game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Nao Hakumoto at ILCA is credited for the game's original concept and worldview. NieR:Automata 's composers Keiichi Okabe and Shо̄tarо̄ Seo at MONACA are producing the music. Yukisame is designing the characters. Animate is handling the advertising.