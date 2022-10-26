Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Anime Season 2 Delayed by 3 Months to April 2023

Premiere originally slated in January 2023

The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Bandai Namco Pictures ' original golf television anime announced on Wednesday that the anime's second season will move its premiere date from January to April 2023 due to "various circumstances.".

The anime's website and Twitter account will announce more details on the season's new release schedule as soon as they are decided. An advance screening of the season's first episode (with an accompanying talk show event) will still happen on December 25 as planned.

The anime announced in June that it will get a second season, and Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Takayuki Inagaki ( Desert Punk , Rosario + Vampire , Chio's School Road , Ninja Box ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Yousuke Kuroda ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , My Hero Academia ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) and Hironori Anazawa ( Scarlet Nexus ) composed the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue oversaw the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures produced the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group .

Sources: Birdie Wing anime's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.