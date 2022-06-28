Birdie Wing Golf Anime Gets 2nd Season in January 2023

Promo video, key visual unveiled

The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Bandai Namco Pictures ' new original golf television anime announced on Wednesday that the anime will get a second season on TV Tokyo and other networks in January 2023. The website unveiled a promotional video and key visual:

Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The first season's 13th and final epsiode aired on Tuesday.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Takayuki Inagaki ( Desert Punk , Rosario + Vampire , Chio's School Road , Ninja Box ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Yousuke Kuroda ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , My Hero Academia ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) and Hironori Anazawa ( Scarlet Nexus ) composed the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue oversaw the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures produced the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group .

Kohmi Hirose performs the anime's opening theme song, titled "Venus Line." Tsukuyomi performs the anime's ending theme song "Yodaka."

