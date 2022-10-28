One-Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100's ONE Launches New Manga

The December issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator ONE ( One-Punch Man , Mob Psycho 100 ) and artist Kyōtarō Azuma ( The King of Fighters: A New Beginning ) are launching a new manga titled Versus in the magazine's next issue on November 26. bose is credited for the manga's composition. The magazine labels the series as ONE 's first new manga series in 10 years since launching Mob Psycho 100 in 2012.

The magazine describes the manga as being set in a fantasy world where humans have been invaded and oppressed for hundreds of years after the emergence of their natural enemy, the demons. The demons are led by one Dark Lord and 47 generals. Throughout this time, humans have gathered from their number 47 heroes, who are marshalling forces to fight off the demons, and begin their desperate battle for survival.

ONE launched the Mob Psycho 100 manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday service in 2012 and later on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014. He ended the series in December 2017 with 16 volumes. The manga has inspired three television anime seasons, the third of which premiered on October 5 and is currently airing. The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered on Netflix in Japan in January 2018 and outside Japan in May 2018.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Shueisha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on June 3, with the 27th volume slated for November 4. Viz Media will publish the manga's 24th volume on November 1. The first season of the manga's anime adaptation aired in Japan from October to December 2015. The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. The anime will have a third season. The entertainment industry news website Deadline reported in June that that Sony Pictures is setting up Justin Lin to direct a live-action film adaptation of the manga.

Azuma previously drew The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. The manga launched in January 2018, and ended in September 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.