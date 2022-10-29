Servamp Manga Enters Final Arc With 20th Volume in Spring 2023

Manga launched in 2011; inspired TV anime in 2016, anime film in 2018

The 19th volume of Strike Tanaka 's Servamp manga announced on Thursday that the manga will enter its final arc with the 20th volume, which will release in spring 2023.

Tanaka launched the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2011. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and it published the manga's 17th volume on October 25. The company describes the story:

When a stray black cat named Kuro crosses Mahiru Shirota's path, the high school freshman's life will never be the same again. Kuro is, in fact, no ordinary feline, but a servamp: a servant vampire. While Mahiru's personal philosophy is one of non-intervention, he soon becomes embroiled in an ancient, altogether surreal conflict between vampires and humans.

The manga inspired a television anime in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub.

The Gekijōban Servamp: Alice in the Garden anime film opened in Japan in April 2018.

The manga more recently inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in November to December 2020.