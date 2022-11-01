My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novels Get TV Anime

Earth Star Entertainment announced on Tuesday that author MOJIKAKIYA and illustrator toi8 's My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer ( Bōkesha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-rank ni Natteta ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation. The company announced the anime in a video advertisement for the upcoming sixth volume of the manga adaptation.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel series in English, and it describes the series:

The life of an adventurer isn't always a glamorous one. Belgrieve finds this out the hard way when a deadly encounter robs him of his leg and the ability to pursue his dreams not long after setting off for fame and fortune. But fate isn't finished with this retired adventurer!

While gathering herbs in the wilderness, he discovers an abandoned baby girl and names her Angeline after deciding to raise her as his own. Angeline grows up to become a top-tier adventurer in her own right, yet after venturing out into the world and making a name for herself, fame, fortune, and power hold no allure for the accomplished S-rank adventurer: her heartfelt wish is for nothing more than to see her father again.

MOJIKAKIYA launched the web novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, and ended the series in 2020. Earth Star Entertainment published the 11th and final light novel volume in November 2021.

Kū Urushibara is drawing a manga adaptation, and Earth Star Entertainment published the fifth volume in August 2021. The sixth volume will ship on November 11.



Source: PR Times