Nihon Falcom to Release Next Ys Game for PS5, PS4, Switch in 2023

Company plans 3 Switch games for fiscal year

Nihon Falcom announced on Thursday during its financial results report for the fiscal year ended on September 2022 that it will release a new game in the Ys series for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch within the next fiscal year ending on September 2023.

This year is the 35th anniversary of the Ys series.

Nihon Falcom plans to expand its game content globally, including development in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as the development of smartphone applications. The company also plans to release three Switch games in Japan in the coming year.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the latest entry in the Ys role-playing game series, launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019.

NIS America released the game for PlayStation 4 in the U.S. and Europe in February 2021. The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021. The game will launch for PS5 in spring 2023.

NIS America describes the game's story:

Renowned adventurer Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension that threatens to seep into the real world.

The series' familiar action role-playing game mechanics, such as free movement and jumping, and battles against giant bosses, return for the game. Players are able to use the "supernatural action" abilities of various Monstrum to explore levels. Players are also able to conduct "Guild Management" in the prison city.

Source: Falcom via Gematsu