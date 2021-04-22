Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Game's Trailer Reveals July Release for Switch, PC Versions

Game launches July 6 in North America, July 9 in Europe, July 16 in Oceania

NIS America began streaming on Thursday a trailer for Nihon Falcom's Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the latest entry in the Ys role-playing game series, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 6 in North America, July 9 in Europe, and July 16 in Oceania.

NIS America released the game for PlayStation 4 in the United States on February 2 and in Europe on February 5.

NIS America describes the game's story:

Renowned adventurer Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension that threatens to seep into the real world.

The game launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019.

The series' familiar action role-playing game mechanics, such as free movement and jumping, and battles against giant bosses, return for the game. Players are able to use the "supernatural action" abilities of various Monstrum to explore levels. Players are also able to conduct "Guild Management" in the prison city.