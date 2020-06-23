Ys IX: Monstrom Nox Game Heads West for PS4, Switch, PC in 2021

Game launched for PS4 in Japan last September

NIS America announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that it will release Nihon Falcom's Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the latest entry in the Ys role-playing game series, for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in 2021. The game will launch for PS4 first.

NIS America describes the story:

Renowned adventurer Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension that threatens to seep into the real world.

The limited "Pact Edition" of the game includes a mini art booklet, two soundtrack CDs, reverse cover sheet, a hardcover art book, "The Lost Sword" Ys IX prequel short novel, The Crimson King figure, art card collection, key chain set, and a box.

The game launched for PS4 in Japan last September.

The series' familiar action role-playing game mechanics, such as free movement and jumping, and battles against giant bosses, will return for the game. Players will be able to use the "supernatural action" abilities of various Monstrum to explore levels. Players will also be able to conduct "Guild Management" in the prison city.