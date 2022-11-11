News
Cuddly Forest Friends Game Ships in the West on February 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Switch game shipped in Japan in July 2020
Aksys Games announced on Thursday that its English release of Nippon Columbia's Cuddly Forest Friends game will ship on the Nintendo Switch in the West on February 2, 2023. First-run copies of the game will ship with vinyl stickers.
Aksys Games describes the game:
The Tree of Happiness needs Happy Feelings to grow, and players can accumulate these by taking care of different animals, such as Rabbit, Degu, Flying Squirrel and Capybara. Keep them fed and content and cheer them on while they gather items from the forest to craft decor and apparel. Play a variety of minigames with your animal friends to gain additional Happy Feelings.
The game originally launched as Gesshizu: Mori no Chiisana Nakama-tachi in Japan in July 2020.
Source: Press release