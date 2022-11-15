Osamu Akimoto's Black Tiger Manga Ends

Intense gun action manga launched in December 2016

This year's 24th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Osamu Akimoto 's Black Tiger manga will end. The manga will take a break in Grand Jump 's first 2023 issue on December 7. The manga will then return and start continuous publication of its last four chapters in the magazine's second 2023 issue on December 21.

The "intense gun action" story is set in the United States in the aftermath of the American Civil War. In the chaotic atmosphere of the postwar period, the northern government issues "Licenses to Kill" to bounty hunters in order for them to take out the South's remaining soldiers and outlaws. One of those bounty hunters, a female gunslinger known as " Black Tiger ," faces off against dark enemies who carry fiendish weapons.

Akimoto launched the manga in Grand Jump in December 2016 as one of four new manga he launched after ending Kochikame . The manga initially had an irregular serialization schedule in the magazine, and it moved to regular serialization in November 2019.

Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in November 2017, and published the 10th volume on September 16.

Akimoto ended the Kochikame police comedy manga in September 2016, after 40 years of serialization.