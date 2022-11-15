Sword Art Online Unleash Blading Smartphone Game Ends Service in January

Game launched in November 2019, rebranded to current title in October 2021

The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Sword Art Online Unleash Blading smartphone role-playing game (formerly known as Sword Art Online: Alicization Blading in Japan, or Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel in the West) announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on January 16, 2023.

The game debuted on smartphones in Japan in November 2019 with the title Sword Art Online: Alicization Blading , and debuted at the same time with the title Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel in the West. The game rebranded its title to Sword Art Online Unleash Blading in October 2021. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The Sword Art Online : Memory Defrag smartphone game ended service in August 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the new Sword Art Online Variant Showdown smartphone game in March, with a plan to release the game worldwide this year.

Source: Sword Art Online Unleash Blading game's official website via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.