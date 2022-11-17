I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, April 2023 Debut

Kadokawa revealed on Thursday more details for the anime of writer Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel. The company revealed the anime's main cast, key visual, teaser promotional video, and April 2023 premiere:

Key visual:

The anime's main cast includes:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yūya Tenjō

as Yūya Tenjō Akari Kitō as Kaori Hojō

as Kaori Hojō Kaori Maeda as Lexia Von Arcelia

Milepensee will produce the anime.

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 1.5 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 12th light novel will publish in Japan on December 20. The manga's third volume shipped on March 10.



Source: Press release



As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.