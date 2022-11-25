So-he Inaba Launches New Manga on December 6

New manga is titled Isekai Henshūsha

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that So-He- Inaba will launch a new manga titled Isekai Henshūsha ~Manga de Sekai o Sukū Koto ni Narimashita~ (Other World Editor ~I'm Now Charged With Saving the World Through Manga~) on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website on December 6. Ryū Horie is drawing the art.

Inaba's Heisei Policemen!! manga launched in 2010 and ended in January 2014. The police gag manga revolves around a rookie policeman named Gō Gō, who likes to do things at his own pace. Gō's higher-ups are tired of his relaxed way of living, but Gō continues to work to protect the town, often in unpredictable and hilarious ways.

The manga inspired a six-episode net anime series that premiered in April 2013.