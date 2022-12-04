Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate VR Game Project Posts Trailer for 2nd Episode

2nd episode of game launches for Meta Quest 2 on December 8

MyDearest, Inc. began streaming a trailer on Thursday for the second episode of it and IzanagiGames ' DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate virtual reality game for Meta Quest 2.

The second episode of the game will launch on December 8 (December 9 in Japan).

The game's first episode debuted on September 22. Episode 3 is scheduled to launch in 2023.

MyDearest, Inc. will also will release a non-virtual reality version of the game for Nintendo Switch as a complete package comprising all three episodes.

Shōya Chiba plays the protagonist Hal Scion in the Japanese version of the game. Other cast members include:

The game includes an English dub and English subtitles. Jesse Inocalla stars as Hal Scion in the English dub .

MyDearest and IzanagiGames describe the story:

In this idyllic artificial marine city, dreams are utilized to ensure crime is prevented before it even happens. The founder of this so-called paradise is killed in an unprecedented, theoretically impossible incident. Play as the Special Supervisor assigned to this extraordinary case and get to the bottom of the mystery. Why was the Professor murdered?

What is going on in this perfect metropolis? The Clocktower has lain still for 12 years.

When the closing bell rings, the final seven days will begin.

The game's Campfire crowdfunding campaign reached its goal of 4 million yen (about US$35,000) in four minutes when it launched in October 2021.

The game takes place in the "Chronos Universe," which is where the company's ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos and TOKYO CHRONOS games take place.

Source: Press release