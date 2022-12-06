You're Under Arrest Manga Gets 1st New Chapter in 3 Decades on December 23

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kosuke Fujishima is drawing a special one-shot chapter for his You're Under Arrest ( Taiho Shichauzo ) manga titled " Taiho Shichauzo GP," which will appear in the magazine's February 2023 issue on December 23. It is the first new chapter in the three decades since the main manga ended in 1992.

The buddy cop manga centers on two traffic cops: the brash and hot-headed Natsumi, and the polite and technically-inclined Miyuki. While constantly at loggerheads with each other, they keep the peace in their local community and earn each other's respect and trust, as well as the (sometimes begrudging) respect of their fellow officers, civilian friends, and even small-time crooks.

The manga ran in Kodansha 's Morning and Morning Party Zōkan magazines from 1986 to 1992. Kodansha released seven volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a four-episode OVA adaptation from 1994 to 1995, and 51-episode television anime that ran from 1996 to 1997, and three other television anime that ran in 1999, 2001, and 2007 respectively. It also inspired an anime film in 1999, and a live-action series adaptation in 2002. Dark Horse Comics published two volumes in English, which only contained a select amount of stories from the original manga.

Fujishima's other well-known manga series is Oh My Goddess! , which has inspired its own numerous OVA , TV anime, and anime film adaptations and spinoffs. Fujishima is also known for the character designs for the Sakura Wars franchise , as well as numerous entries in Bandai Namco Entertainment 's long-running Tales of game series.