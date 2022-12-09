Adachi and Shimamura Novel Series Ends With 12th Volume

11th volume launched on Friday

The 11th volume of Hitoma Iruma 's Adachi and Shimamura ( Adachi to Shimamura ) yuri novel series revealed on Friday that the novels will end with the 12th volume.

Iruma launched the novel series in Dengeki Bunko Magazine in 2013 with illustrations by Non (the magazine ended publication in April 2020). Seven Seas began publishing the light novel series in June 2020.

Moke Yuzuhara launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in May 2019. The manga went on a hiatus in August. Kadokawa shipped the fourth compiled volume on February 26. Yen Press launched the manga in English in February 2021 and released its fourth volume on November 22. The company describes the manga:

The second floor of the gym. That's our spot. Class is in session right now, but they don't hold class in a place like this. This is where Shimamura and I became friends. What is this feeling? Yesterday, I dreamed of kissing her. I'm not like that, and I'm sure Shimamura isn't either. But...when Shimamura thinks of the word "friend", I want to be the first thing that comes to her mind. That's all.

The novel series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Mani drew an earlier three-volume manga adaptation of the novel series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website from 2016 to 2017.