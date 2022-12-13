Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Series' Clip Shows Gudetama Running for Office

Netflix began streaming a new clip for Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure ( Gudetama: Haha wo Tazunete Donkurai ), a new live-action and CG hybrid series based on Sanrio 's famous lazy character Gudetama, on Tuesday. The video shows Gudetama and Shakipiyo singing an election campaign song, with Gudetama seeking to be elected on a campaign based on laziness. The video is available with 10 audio tracks and with 13 subtitle tracks.

The series debuted in Japan on Tuesday, and also debuted on Netflix worldwide on the same date.

Southern All Stars band member Yuko Hara (no relation to the voice actress with a similar name) performs the series' theme song "Gudetama March."

Shunsuke Takeuchi plays the titular Gudetama character, as well as 24 other characters in the series. Seiran Fukushima plays Gudetama's friend Shakipiyo. Japanese comedy duo Shimofuri Myojo's Soshina and Seiya voices the characters Guretama and Tamago Sushi, respectively.

Netflix describes the series:

A lethargic, empathetic road movie about finding one's parents — for everyone who just wants to laze about!

Having resigned itself to the fact that it will just end up on someone's plate, Gudetama just wants to be lazy all the time. But, swept up by the go-getting, overbearing chick Shakipiyo, it leaves the refrigerator and heads out into the world. Together, these polar opposites go on an adventure to find their mother!

Gudetama joined Sanrio 's popular character line-up in 2013. Sanrio describes Gudetama as an egg that is dead to the world and completely lacks motivation. No matter what cooking method someone uses, Gudetama remains unmoved.

The character appears in various online animated shorts. The first animated short premiered in March 2014, and the shorts continued airing on television until the end of 2020. Sanrio launched a new series of animated shorts titled Gudetama Freestyle on YouTube in January 2021.