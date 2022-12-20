Love of Kill Manga Ends on January 14

Manga's final volume releases on January 26

The official website for Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Thursday that Fe 's Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga will end in the magazine's February 2023 issue on January 14. The manga reached its climax on November 15.

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume on January 26.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it will release the 10th English volume on January 17. The company describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll premiered the anime early at the Anime NYC event in November 2021, and streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Monthly Comic Gene