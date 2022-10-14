Love of Kill Manga Reaches Climax

Fe plans to end manga with 13th volume this winter

The official website for Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Saturday that Fe 's Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga is reaching its climax in the magazine's next issue on November 15.

The author Fe had revealed in March that they plan to "probably" end the manga with its 13th volume, which will ship this coming winter.

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 26.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it released the ninth English volume on August 30. The company describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll premiered the anime early at the Anime NYC event in November last year, and streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Monthly Comic Gene