Gold Lightan Robot Anime Gets 'Heartwarming Camp' Manga

Manga based on 1981-1982 transforming robot series launched on December 23

Tatsunoko Production launched a new manga for the Gold Lightan - The Golden Warrior ( Ōgon Senshi Gold Lightan ) television anime series on the Comic Polca website on Friday. The new manga is titled Ōgon Senshi Gold Lightan Camp! , and Lotus and Rena Minami are drawing the manga, while Ruma Onbutsu is writing the story.

The "heartwarming" story takes place in the year 20XX. The robot Lightan has been missing for 40 years, but suddenly appears again. Lightan has lost its memory, and it is traveling around Japan when it stumbles across a caravan camp site and meets a young girl. The website for the manga teases that the manga "probably" has no relation to the people, robots, armies, and organizations from the original anime.

HIDIVE began streaming the anime in October 2019. The company describes the series:

The evil Ivalda the Great and his followers have come to invade Earth and the rest of the third dimension! The only ones standing against this terrible threat are the transforming leader of the Lightan Corps, Gold Lightan, and the courageous group of human children known as the Rambunctious Rangers!

The original anime debuted in 1981 and ran for 52 episodes.

Sources: Comic Polca, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web