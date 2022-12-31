Fate/Strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV Anime Special's Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Theme Song Artists, Summer Debut

The " Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special" debuted footage from the television anime special of Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- on Saturday. The six-minute, 45-second video announces more cast and staff members, theme song artists, and rescheduled summer premiere.





The newly announced cast members are:

The newly announced staff members are:

Yūkei Yamada is serving a chief animation director, in addition to designing the characters.

Composer Hiroyuki Sawano 's vocal project SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Laco is contributing the theme song "FAKEit."

The story follows a new Holy Grail War waged between Mages and Heroes at Snowfield, a city in the western United States.

The previously announced Japanese and English cast members are:

Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the special at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) wrote the script. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special was first announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 in September. Its scheduled December 31 airing was delayed due to production issues. The special is planned to have simultaneous releases with English subtitles and dubbing overseen by Aniplex of America .

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh light novel volume in February. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.