Run for the Money Game Show Gets TV Anime in Spring

Anime moves survival game to the moon in the future

The Fuji TV game show run for money Tōsōchū (known as Run for the Money in English) is inspiring the television anime Tōsōchū: The Great Mission in spring.





The game show has been airing irregularly on Fuji TV since 2004. The "runaway" contestants try to survive in theme parks, shopping centers, and other venues to earn cash as "hunters" pursue them. The show has already inspired stage productions, publications, and a Netflix release.

The anime is set in the future when human has migrated to the Moon due to Earth's climate change. The anime incorporates its own elements such as the human drama of survival on a diverse field that blurs countries and eras such as Shibuya, Edo-period Japan, and London.

Source: Comic Natalie