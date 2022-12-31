×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
NSFW Skin • Anime News Network occasionally posts NSFW skins. We hope that most of our readers are fine with these skins, but if you would prefer not to see them, or if you would prefer your co-workers not see them, you can disable all NSFW skins in your account settings. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Run for the Money Game Show Gets TV Anime in Spring

posted on by Egan Loo
Anime moves survival game to the moon in the future

The Fuji TV game show run for money Tōsōchū (known as Run for the Money in English) is inspiring the television anime Tōsōchū: The Great Mission in spring.


The game show has been airing irregularly on Fuji TV since 2004. The "runaway" contestants try to survive in theme parks, shopping centers, and other venues to earn cash as "hunters" pursue them. The show has already inspired stage productions, publications, and a Netflix release.

The anime is set in the future when human has migrated to the Moon due to Earth's climate change. The anime incorporates its own elements such as the human drama of survival on a diverse field that blurs countries and eras such as Shibuya, Edo-period Japan, and London.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives